This Twitter Debate on Delhi vs Bengaluru Rent Will Make Mumbaikars Chuckle

There are many posts debating the merits and demerits of three metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, but this is not a new thing. Every city has its own fan base where people stood up for their city’s pride and culture. Meanwhile, Bengaluru residents have found a new way to find out flatmates through Twitter posts, where users started sharing some truly stunning properties to attract customers. Here is the first case, a user named @aditichoprax looking for flatmates where she shared a beautiful 4bhk duplex with rent and deposit.

Here is the tweet:

Looking for female flatmates to share a beautiful 4bhk duplex in HSR with! Natural light & the porch + terrace have me hooked! It’s a deal of deals!Rent: 17.5kDeposit: 75k Pls RT & help us find interesting folks to share a roof with! #flatmate @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/ojnRdNZHMA — Aditi Chopra (@aditichoprax) January 21, 2022

or

Looking for a flatmate for a room in Benson Town, BLR. It’s a 4BHK duplex with a spare room and 3 bedrooms. Some perks:- green, peaceful area- private terrace- we have the best cook ever!- spacious with tons of natural lightRent 13k, deposit 70k. DM for video! pic.twitter.com/h36jrEjyh9— S (@anervoussystem) January 18, 2022

Mumbaikars quickly noted the rent and deposits in these above posts which would not go far in Mumbai city. It is said that Mumbai is a city which is infamous for its high rent.

So is the rent for just the bed or the linens or what ? What about the rest of the items in the description.Please send menu. A concerned, Mumbaiite (who doesn’t live in Mumbai anymore) — Nikhil Merchant (@nikhil_merchant) January 19, 2022

Mumbai mein to itne mein sirf bathroom milega rent pe https://t.co/FmEZdXl6mL— Ankit Khatkar (@Doc_Torque96) January 22, 2022

Mumbai Flat Ads: 1/2RK with no parking and common toilet - Rent 40KBengaluru Flat Ads: 3BHK row house with car park and private theater in the basement and a butler named Jeeves - Rent 20K — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) January 18, 2022

This has later turned into some hilarious memes, check them out:

Mumbai peeps when they see the rent prices in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/mhDkvu32Ek— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) January 21, 2022

looking for flatmates to share this beautiful mansion with in bangalore, made of marble, 24 hours away from the airport.rent: 2kdeposit: 10k pic.twitter.com/ZxdHTQyMAu— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 22, 2022

Looking for flatmates to share this beautiful house in Bangalore. Previous tenants have gone to London ✈️Rent: 4kDeposit: 20k pic.twitter.com/5to4CMIbaK — Fi (@Bank_on_Fi) January 22, 2022

Looking for flatmates to share a beautiful 9bhk (duplex house) in Bangalore with! Natural light & the porch + balcony look mesmerizing! It’s a deal of deals!Rent: 7.5kDeposit: 30k pic.twitter.com/asvSUOUPQL — gordon (@gordonramashray) January 21, 2022

Looking for a flatmate to share a 2BHK in HSR, Bangalore near Agara Lake. The property comes with an amazing view & is fully furnished. DM me to enquire about the property.Rent - 6KDeposit - 10L pic.twitter.com/420WTkSpNW — Non Fungible Talent (@poojasinhaha) January 22, 2022

Looking for flatmate for the penthouse apartment on Altamount Road, near Bangalore airportRent: ₹5,000/monthDeposit: ₹1 lakh Bonus: Free data 24×7 pic.twitter.com/oxRx9VByAP — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) January 22, 2022

Looking for flatmates in Bangalore. Lots of open space. Internal oxygen systems, solar power systems, and near to launch port.Rent: 5k INRDeposit: Life insurance DM for specific location pic.twitter.com/X2EpMEGZxm — 0xPranav (@pranavdotexe) January 22, 2022

Suddenly, people from Delhi jumped into the debate between ‘Bangalore vs Bombay’ on Twitter. However several residents of Delhi NCR pointed out that they were paying less rent compared to the other two cities.

Since everyone has been talking bout Bangalore rents, i just wanted to say that I live in NCR in a 3 bedroom, 1 store, 4 bathroom, kitchen, dining, living with 4 balconies amounting to 2000 sq feet and my rent is 20k per month with a security deposit of 20k. Bye.— abcdefghijklmnopqrs_uvwxyz (@altzina) January 21, 2022

Since everyone is going nuts about Bangalore rents, let me say Delhi IS an affordable city.NCR is even cheaper.You can get a 3 BHK in 15K. — D (@SunshineOnRent) January 21, 2022

Another user summed up all the arguments of netizens in one table.

What is your opinion on this?

