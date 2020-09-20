This Twitter Thread About Random Acts of Kindness by Strangers is the Warm Hug We All Needed

For the past few months, we have been inundated with a barrage of negative news, economic downturns, unemployment, and the likes. The COVID-19 pandemic has put brakes on meeting our families and friends, going shopping and bumping into strangers during summer vacations in and outside of India.

Various streaming platforms and the idiot box has been our best friend throughout the lockdown period so far – this might resonate with those who have been living by themselves a lot more. There’s so much content to read, to watch and to take in on the Internet today and we’ve been almost stuck in a rut of negativity.

Most streaming sites and other similar platforms tend to focus on the darker side time and again. We’ve been told how social media interactions can lead us to feel isolated and exist in silos, how too much information that the Internet gives can be harmful, and how we’ve grown to stare into our devices even at the dinner tables.

However, a recent Twitter thread came in like a breath of fresh air amid all the claustrophobic tales. A Twitter user by the name Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) simply asked netizens to share “What’s the nicest thing an absolute stranger has done for or to you”. The tweets that followed are stuff to make your day and believe that there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.

It has garnered a global response on the micro-blogging site with many sharing touching incidents they have experienced.

Here’s the first tweet that started it all:

What's the nicest thing an absolute stranger has done for or to you? — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) September 16, 2020

To answer Peter Griffin’s call to share random acts of kindness, one Twitter user recalled his flight from Berlin to Edinburgh where his co-passenger ‘paid for his meal’.

Was on a flight from Berlin to Edinburgh and I bought something to eat on the flight. I didn't have enough cash on me and both of my cards got declined. Person seated behind me paid for it. https://t.co/ZDRcjuLyeN — Indradhanush Gupta (@indradhanush92) September 18, 2020

Another user wrote about a similar incident where an absolute stranger bought her food because she didn’t have enough money to pay for a bite.

A few weeks ago when I was traveling from Karachi to Lahore, I had 300 rupees on me and this very friendly woman brought me food and handed me some extra money and gave me her number. On reaching Lahore, I called her and she had arranged a stay for me. I will never forget this https://t.co/QyGUm3ufCq — angry feminist (@AngryQadri) September 17, 2020

There were also responses that spoke of strangers being heroic and not just kind. One of the Twitter users shared that a stranger ‘saved my life when I was 6-7 years’.

When I was a child...6-7 yrs I guess... a stranger saved my life from drowning at ocean park.Forever grateful for him💓. https://t.co/Wnw4EeGVVA — Hibiscus (@common_man12345) September 17, 2020

Not only do these tales reinforce our belief in humanity, but they also make us believe that there’s always going to be enough kindness around to keep us afloat.