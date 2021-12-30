This Twitter Thread on Adorable Indie Dogs Will Make You Smile

When it comes to animals, we all can agree that dogs make one of the best companions. They exhibit such unquestionable loyalty and unflinching love to us that we can’t help adoring them. A Twitter user’s post about her sweet little companion Indie has left Twitter smiling. This user shared four beautiful snaps of her pet dog. She wrote in the caption that the breed is not aggressive and ugly. She expressed that Indies are not dirty and are very gorgeous. She described Indie dogs as sturdy, loving and gentle. This user then asked others to share the snaps of their dogs under the thread.

Indies aren’t aggressive. They’re not ugly. They’re not dirty. They are gorgeous and unique. They’re ridiculously sturdy dogs that adapt beautifully. They’re gentle & loving and literally perfect #lovemyindie Please feel free to share your gorgeous indie under this thread ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hPCDIdYIw6— Kale Me Maybe 🥬 (@KithRags) December 28, 2021

People went on to share beautiful photographs of their pets. Have a look at this photo. The user describes how she picked the animal, Rumer, from streets when the baby was just 20 days old.

And this is my darling Rumer, picked up from the streets when she was just 20 days old. No mother to be found so I got her home and kept her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M76AYP3xbL— sushma date (@sushmadate) December 28, 2021

Another user tweeted the photo of her pet Indie. She introduced her as Lizzy, Rumer’s twin. The user said that the black and white animal was picked when he was 3 weeks old.

Hello from Lizzy, Rumer's black and white twin (including the floofy tail!)..also picked up around 3 weeks old ❣️ pic.twitter.com/upqW0WlqQ2— Shambhavi Pathak (@shambhavipathak) December 28, 2021

This one is going to bring a smile on your faces. The person in the video is trying to make his pet Indies dance in this one. Watch the innocent animals shaking their legs as they try to get that treat from their master.

वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम!!! We understand Bollywood & are r learning to dance 😜. Sabka saath sabka vikas pic.twitter.com/Nygn8zv2xP— The Monk (@swordsnhammer) December 29, 2021

The name of this sweet Indie is going to leave you chuckling. Smartly dressed, the animal looks so alert.

Here's my handsome li'l boy — Biskoot pic.twitter.com/HcQSEi25EA— Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) December 28, 2021

Check out this heart-melting photo. The animal is one-eyed but beautiful. Have a look at those nice, stunning ears.

Meet my child Bagel 🙂 One eye but double the joy. pic.twitter.com/T4kiLGwXiS— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) December 29, 2021

Cute little Simba is enjoying his birthday bash. The animal poses for the camera wearing a red jacket.

People often share all their belongings with their pets. Looks like this female dog has captured all the belongings of her parent.

My shirt is hers, blanket is hers, bed is hers…& if anyone finds this aggressive imma gift them a dictionary on NYE pic.twitter.com/ktbVmrIEfX— Anupam (@shareeflaunda) December 28, 2021

Which one has melted your heart the most?

