This Twitter User Photoshopped Eyeballs on Venom and Now We Can't Unsee It
Why?
(Image: Twitter)
Twitterati often love to experiment with Photoshop, with users coming up with hilarious and often unsettling images that tend to leave the remaining Twitterverse in splits.
One such experiment in response to a simple question by Twitter user Mathew Gaydos left other users gasping for breath on Thursday.
The question? Pretty simple and absolutely hypothetical, of course:
What if Venom had eyes?
Let's take a moment to imagine that.
The eponymous superhero horror film 'Venom' based on the Marvel Comics villain is set to release this year. For the uninitiated, Venom is the villainous alter ego of Spider-Man,and the bespoke hero's adversary in the 2007 film Spider-Man 3.
Before his followers could come up with an answer, Gaydos posted a picture of Venom with eyes.
The image, which looks like Venom's 'white-walker' version (read unveiled Game Of Thrones reference) left many flabbergasted, amused and frankly, a little creeped.
Now that you've seen it and had your reaction, here's how Twitter reacted to the creepy image.
EXACTLY
NOOOO
OURS TOO
MAKE. IT. STOP.
GIVE NINTENDO NOW
STOPPPPP
YAAAAS
ALL CHILDREN IRL
YES, THANK YOU
DELETE NOW
SAVE ME, GOD
WHHAAAAAT?
ME NEITHER
That's probably enough internet for today.
