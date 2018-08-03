GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
»
2-min read

This Twitter User Photoshopped Eyeballs on Venom and Now We Can't Unsee It

Why?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 5:31 PM IST
This Twitter User Photoshopped Eyeballs on Venom and Now We Can't Unsee It
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Twitterati often love to experiment with Photoshop, with users coming up with hilarious and often unsettling images that tend to leave the remaining Twitterverse in splits.

One such experiment in response to a simple question by Twitter user Mathew Gaydos left other users gasping for breath on Thursday.

The question? Pretty simple and absolutely hypothetical, of course:

What if Venom had eyes?

Let's take a moment to imagine that.

The eponymous superhero horror film 'Venom' based on the Marvel Comics villain is set to release this year. For the uninitiated, Venom is the villainous alter ego of Spider-Man,and the bespoke hero's adversary in the 2007 film Spider-Man 3.

Before his followers could come up with an answer, Gaydos posted a picture of Venom with eyes.

The image, which looks like Venom's 'white-walker' version (read unveiled Game Of Thrones reference) left many flabbergasted, amused and frankly, a little creeped.




Now that you've seen it and had your reaction, here's how Twitter reacted to the creepy image.

EXACTLY



NOOOO



OURS TOO



MAKE. IT. STOP.



GIVE NINTENDO NOW



STOPPPPP



YAAAAS



ALL CHILDREN IRL



YES, THANK YOU



DELETE NOW



SAVE ME, GOD



WHHAAAAAT?



ME NEITHER



That's probably enough internet for today.

