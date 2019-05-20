Take the pledge to vote

This Twitter User's Rant on All the 'Unnecessary' Scenes in 'Game of Thrones' is On-Point

While some couldn't believe how their favourite characters changed character arcs overnight, some felt that the episodes were a bit rushed.

Jashodhara Mukherjee

May 20, 2019
This Twitter User's Rant on All the 'Unnecessary' Scenes in 'Game of Thrones' is On-Point
While some couldn't believe how their favourite characters changed character arcs overnight, some felt that the episodes were a bit rushed.
So, the day has finally arrived. GoT aired its very last episode today, and we don't quite know how to feel. In fact, the internet is completely divided on its opinions on the final episode of season 8, which marks the end of an era without a doubt.

As a matter of fact, a zillion people signed a petition online to have the final season remade. While some couldn't believe how their favourite characters changed character arcs overnight, some felt that the episodes were a bit rushed.

Now this is something quite interesting we discovered on Twitter. A user who goes by the name, @Cindtrillella, wrote in a post, "This is a nice thread for Game of Thrones called “What was the fucking point?” Basically, the user wants to highlight the fact that the final season rendered numerous turning points in the show practically meaningless and unnecessary.

This is what Twitterati had to say:

(Friendly warning: Strong language has been used in the following tweets!)




























Is there something you'd like to add to the list?
