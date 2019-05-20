Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
This Twitter User's Rant on All the 'Unnecessary' Scenes in 'Game of Thrones' is On-Point
As a matter of fact, a zillion people signed a petition online to have the final season remade. While some couldn't believe how their favourite characters changed character arcs overnight, some felt that the episodes were a bit rushed.
Now this is something quite interesting we discovered on Twitter. A user who goes by the name, @Cindtrillella, wrote in a post, "This is a nice thread for Game of Thrones called “What was the fucking point?” Basically, the user wants to highlight the fact that the final season rendered numerous turning points in the show practically meaningless and unnecessary.
This is what Twitterati had to say:
(Friendly warning: Strong language has been used in the following tweets!)
What was the fucking point part 1? pic.twitter.com/Kt6GZkvTIh— D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019
What was the fucking point of this scene, part 2. pic.twitter.com/6jRI5NXWeA— D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019
We got dragged through this boring ass Faceless plot only for Arya to use the shit once. ONCE.— D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019
What was the fucking point? pic.twitter.com/xVNBrGxQVa
What was the fucking point PART 5! (LOOK AT THE TEXT MESSAGE I GOT FROM MY MOM. LMFAOOOO.) pic.twitter.com/cv7CaBrmTm— D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019
WHAT WAS THE POINT OF THIS FUCKING SCENE? These niggas said “Fuck marrying Jon, lets go for stupid drama instead of cliche and sense!” pic.twitter.com/efFQeMAopI— D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019
What was the fucking point of showing Tyrion standing outside of the hall listening to Jon screw Daenerys brains out? They had our asses thinking he was scheming with Cersei or was in love with her. pic.twitter.com/L3TIqk9CQS— D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019
WHAT WAS THE FUCKING POINT of this and the other 5 scenes of discussing Daenerys fertility? Was this Daenerys code word for “Nut in me”?!????????? pic.twitter.com/36aWHNEKyE— D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019
What was the fuh king point? pic.twitter.com/zxWpcJ2h9U— D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019
The fucking point of Varys writing this letter about Jon? What did it say and who was it even to???? pic.twitter.com/ulDabu4JA3— D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019
Is there something you'd like to add to the list?
