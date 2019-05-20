This Twitter User's Rant on All the 'Unnecessary' Scenes in 'Game of Thrones' is On-Point

What was the fucking point part 1? pic.twitter.com/Kt6GZkvTIh — D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019

What was the fucking point of this scene, part 2. pic.twitter.com/6jRI5NXWeA — D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019

We got dragged through this boring ass Faceless plot only for Arya to use the shit once. ONCE.



What was the fucking point? pic.twitter.com/xVNBrGxQVa — D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019

What was the fucking point PART 5! (LOOK AT THE TEXT MESSAGE I GOT FROM MY MOM. LMFAOOOO.) pic.twitter.com/cv7CaBrmTm — D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019

WHAT WAS THE POINT OF THIS FUCKING SCENE? These niggas said “Fuck marrying Jon, lets go for stupid drama instead of cliche and sense!” pic.twitter.com/efFQeMAopI — D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019

What was the fucking point of showing Tyrion standing outside of the hall listening to Jon screw Daenerys brains out? They had our asses thinking he was scheming with Cersei or was in love with her. pic.twitter.com/L3TIqk9CQS — D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019

WHAT WAS THE FUCKING POINT of this and the other 5 scenes of discussing Daenerys fertility? Was this Daenerys code word for “Nut in me”?!????????? pic.twitter.com/36aWHNEKyE — D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019

What was the fuh king point? pic.twitter.com/zxWpcJ2h9U — D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019

The fucking point of Varys writing this letter about Jon? What did it say and who was it even to???? pic.twitter.com/ulDabu4JA3 — D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 20, 2019

So, the day has finally arrived. GoT aired its very last episode today, and we don't quite know how to feel. In fact, the internet is completely divided on its opinions on the final episode of season 8, which marks the end of an era without a doubt.As a matter of fact, a zillion people signed a petition online to have the final season remade. While some couldn't believe how their favourite characters changed character arcs overnight, some felt that the episodes were a bit rushed.Now this is something quite interesting we discovered on Twitter. A user who goes by the name, @Cindtrillella, wrote in a post, "This is a nice thread for Game of Thrones called “What was the fucking point?” Basically, the user wants to highlight the fact that the final season rendered numerous turning points in the show practically meaningless and unnecessary.This is what Twitterati had to say:(Friendly warning: Strong language has been used in the following tweets!)Is there something you'd like to add to the list?