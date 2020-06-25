This Twitter User's Way of Filling a Bucket 'Faster than Possible' is What We All Relate

The Internet is a very interesting place. People here not only share important tips and news but also indulge in showcasing their hobbies or activities they like to perform. However, sometimes users also indulge in sharing most bizarre things as well.

Now, a Twitter user has shared a pair of images in which he has revealed the fastest way of filling the bucket with water.

As can be seen in the snaps, the 23-year-old man is filling the bucket of water by using a mug even though the tap is on. In the other photo it can be seen how he is filling the mug with water so that eventually he can fasten the process of filling up the bucket.

The person goes by the name Mandar Salvi on Twitter. He has captioned his photos as, “23 years old me trying to fill a bucket faster than it's possible”.

Till now, his tweet has been liked by over 16 thousand people and has been retweeted by more than five thousand users.

Twitterati could not restrain themselves from sharing their thoughts about this method. Some people commented saying that they have been doing this trick while others had a good laugh.

A person said, “I’m 28 and I still do it. I have found the fastest way. It’s filling it with a mug or bringing the bucket closer to the tap” another person said, “That is me in my childhood!”

23 years old me trying to fill a bucket faster than it's possible 💯 pic.twitter.com/053RBGt310 — Mandar Salvi (@m_salvi1996) June 24, 2020

That is me in my childhood!😹😹 — Iamnomonk (@amogh_harsh) June 24, 2020

Some other reactions on the post included:

So glad to know that im not the only one 😂😂😂 — Fluffy Panda (@khoravs) June 24, 2020

what are going to do with the time you're saving — Nidhi (@nidzk123) June 24, 2020

I do this almost everyday — Akassh Agrawaal (@akasshagrawaal) June 24, 2020