This Two-Room House In Wales Is Being Sold At Rs 103

It’s a dream for many people to own a house. People save for years to buy a property that they consider a future investment. However, buying a house in today’s age proves to be quite expensive and can suck up all the savings at times.

But what if we tell you that you can buy a two-bedroom house in Wales for just Rs 100? Many would think it to be a joke, however, there is actually a small property for sale at such a low price.

This property in Swansea city of Wales may be one of the smallest ones with one bedroom downstairs and the other upstairs. It is being sold for just 1 Euro or Rs 103, which is less than a bottle of bleach that you may buy to clean the house. However, its final auction price has not been decided yet.

While the price of the house looks quite lucrative, the buyer will have to make a lot of changes in the interior due to the structure of the house. It does not have a bathroom or kitchen. It has a fireplace on the ground floor room and an almirah there. It also comes with an attached large terrace. If you are willing to make major modifications to make the two rooms look bigger, this compact house could be a good spacious residence.

According to a report in Wales Online, Paul Fosh Auctions has taken the responsibility for the sale of this house.

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/lifestyle/welsh-homes/house-two-rooms-going-auction-20744987

At a time when properties are skyrocketing in Wales, such a cheap ergonomic house is attracting many people.

If you also want to buy this house, then you can register on the website of Paul Fosh Auctions. After bidding anyone can become the owner of this little house in the popular area of Morriston. But looking at the growing interest among the people, it seems the hammer is likely to fall at a higher price.

