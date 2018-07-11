This Two-Year Old Girl Can Recite the Spelling of Every State Capital of India

#WATCH: 2-year-old Amayra Gulati, from Panchkula, who had set a world record by reciting names of all Indian states in 1 minute last month, recites names of all Indian state capitals. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/lJRX4t2aGP — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

While many of us still fumble with our spellings and forever baffled by the niti gritis of English language, a two-year-old girl Amayra Gulati from Panchkula, Haryana, has impressed many on social media after she recited the names of all Indian state capitals.A minute-long video of the kid, which was posted by ANI, shows her correctly responding to her mother as she calls out the names of the states.While Amayra is able to spell the names of all Indian states without much trepidation, she often ends up mispronouncing certain words.But that just makes this ingenious baby cuter, isn't it?Many people on the micro blogging world of Twitter have praised the girl for her skills, while some have also taken to sheepish confessions about not knowing all the spellings themselves.