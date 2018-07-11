GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

This Two-Year Old Girl Can Recite the Spelling of Every State Capital of India

A minute-long video of the kid, which was posted by ANI, shows her correctly responding to her mother as she calls out the names of the states.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2018, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Two-Year Old Girl Can Recite the Spelling of Every State Capital of India
Image credits: Rubal Gulati / Facebook
While many of us still fumble with our spellings and forever baffled by the niti gritis of English language, a two-year-old girl Amayra Gulati from Panchkula, Haryana, has impressed many on social media after she recited the names of all Indian state capitals.

A minute-long video of the kid, which was posted by ANI, shows her correctly responding to her mother as she calls out the names of the states.




While Amayra is able to spell the names of all Indian states without much trepidation, she often ends up mispronouncing certain words.

But that just makes this ingenious baby cuter, isn't it?

Many people on the micro blogging world of Twitter have praised the girl for her skills, while some have also taken to sheepish confessions about not knowing all the spellings themselves.


















Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery