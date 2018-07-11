This Two-Year Old Girl Can Recite the Spelling of Every State Capital of India
A minute-long video of the kid, which was posted by ANI, shows her correctly responding to her mother as she calls out the names of the states.
Image credits: Rubal Gulati / Facebook
#WATCH: 2-year-old Amayra Gulati, from Panchkula, who had set a world record by reciting names of all Indian states in 1 minute last month, recites names of all Indian state capitals. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/lJRX4t2aGP— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018
While Amayra is able to spell the names of all Indian states without much trepidation, she often ends up mispronouncing certain words.
But that just makes this ingenious baby cuter, isn't it?
Many people on the micro blogging world of Twitter have praised the girl for her skills, while some have also taken to sheepish confessions about not knowing all the spellings themselves.
I am fully 100 per Guaranteed #SoniaGandhi #RahulGandhi Indian States Ke Capitals nahi bata sakte— Anurudh Singh (@Anurudh1985) July 10, 2018
Such an adorable , genius baccha— #IndiaFirst (@savitha_rao) July 10, 2018
#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao God gifted baby girl. Even a degree holder can't say names of state, The capitals are incomprehensible .@DrGarekar .@hvgoenka— माधव Mådhâv (@AdiMadhav) July 10, 2018
Wonderful!— True Patidar (@sacho_patidar) July 10, 2018
I would like Amayra to now challenge @RahulGandhi @Shehla_Rashid and @jigneshmevani80 to name only half of them without cheating
When I was 2, I am pretty sure I used to make fart noises from the mouth...— Alok (@alokthegame) July 10, 2018
Time to send her to UPSC coachings now— Ankit Mehta (@ankitmehta1996) July 10, 2018
