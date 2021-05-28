This UK Athlete is Running 10 km Everyday for 100 Days to Raise Covid-19 Funds for India

The second wave of Covid-19 in India has left people on their own for arranging crucial medical supplies such as oxygen, life-saving drugs and even hospital beds. The shortage of medical oxygen led to many unfortunate deaths in several parts of the country. However, seeing the devastating impact of the resurgent virus, alert citizens came together to ease the burden on the overwhelmed health infrastructure. Public figures like sportspeople, movie stars, industrialists, and entrepreneurs are also contributing to India’s fight against the coronavirus. Concerned about the situation, a UK-based athlete is raising funds through a unique initiative. Rama Gudimetla said he has taken up the challenge of running at least 10 kilometres every day for 100 days, and urged people to donate for providing oxygen concentrators to India, his fundraising page reads.

Gudimetla asserted that India still needs help and said, “The biggest difference we can make right now is to get as many ‘oxygen concentrators’ to hospitals as quickly as possible."

He explained that while oxygen cylinders contain finite O2, a concentrator continuously recycles oxygen from the air, ensuring unobstructed supply to the patients. Rudimental has so far raised £780 (over Rs 80,000) of the £1000 target.

According to his fundraising page, the athlete is raising money for The British Asian Trust which is running the ‘Oxygen for India Emergency Appeal’. The campaign, he said, will ensure the deployment of these oxygen concentrators directly to hospitals in India for patients who need them the most.

The athlete’s journey began on February 24 this year when he ran for two weeks as a challenge to himself. However, when he gained momentum for 31 days and then 50, Gudimetla realised he could use this passion to help others. It was then when he set up the new goal of 100 days while also raising resources for India.

