This UK Beach is Famous For Being a Great Hunting Ground for Dinosaur Fossils

Have you been curious about the existence of dinosaurs or been a great Jurassic Park movie fan? Here’s a chance for you to get into the time-zone of these mega creatures. As per a recent update, the United Kingdom’s Jurassic Coast is the place where one can try their hands on fossil hunting. There have been many instances in the past when tourists and locals spotted various fossils which proved instrumental in the study of the dinosaurs. Shanklin Beach, which sits on the Isle of Wight, is one of the most revered seafronts in England. However, this sandy stretch is also serving as a paradise for palaeontologists and history lovers. The locals found fossils of brand-new species in 2020 on this beach.

Twitter handle ‘GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign’ tweeted, “Great beaches are for hunting dinosaurs. The UK’s Jurassic Coast is perfect for fossil hunting; passers-by discovered a completely new species of dinosaur on Shanklin Beach in 2020. Just one example of adventures that start in the UK.”

Great beaches are for hunting dinosaurs.The UK’s Jurassic Coast is perfect for fossil hunting; passers-by discovered a completely new species of dinosaur on Shanklin Beach in 2020. Just one example of adventures that start in the UK. Join us and #SeeThingsDifferently. pic.twitter.com/XFGC7AE4mK — GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign (@GREATBritain) July 22, 2021

In August 2020, palaeontologists at the University of Southampton claimed to track down the species of theropod dinosaur. The group that also includes Tyrannosaurus rex dates back to 115 million years ago. The unique species are said to be 4 meters long. The new-found fossils are now labelled as Vectaerovenator inopinatus.

Earlier, Fossil hunter James Lockyer had confirmed finding bones at the Shanklin Beach, according to a statement by the University of Southampton. He said, “It looked different from marine reptile vertebrae I have come across in the past. I was searching for a spot at Shanklin and had been told and read that I wouldn’t find much there. However, I always make sure I search the areas others do not, and on this occasion, it paid off.”

Apart from fossil hunting, Shanklin Beach is also popular for entertaining activities including kayaking, go-karting, bowling, sunbathing and swimming.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here