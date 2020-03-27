This UK Care Home Starts 'Adopt a Grandparent' Campaign to Help the Elderly amidst Pandemic

A palpable effect called loneliness is surfacing as the result of lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. People are missing out on companionship and are taking to digital platforms for engagement.

But what happens when you don’t have access to social media and are dealing with old age during these trying times?

In order to help the elderly fight loneliness, a campaign by the name of “Adopt a Grandparent” has been recently initiated by a family-owned entity of care facilities.

A group from the United Kingdom, CHD Living, is trying to bring in some much-needed relief to the estrangement with their latest launched movement.

Head of communications & commissioning at CHD Living, Shaleeza Hasham, spoke to The Independent about the campaign.

“The nature of care means that we’re looking after some of the most vulnerable members of society at the moment. It’s a worrying time and we’re taking the threat of coronavirus incredibly seriously, putting stringent processes and protocols in place to protect our residents as much as possible,”she was quoted as saying.

The South London-based unit has already got immense positive response and its popularity is seeing a noteworthy upward rise with over 36 volunteers signing up for the initiative in the month of March.

To upkeep the campaign they announced last year, CHD Living is calling for ‘virtual volunteers’ to provide their inhabitants with a little company.





"We launched our Adopt a Grandparent campaign to bring a sense of comfort to young people and the elderly who may not have grandparents/grandchildren of their own, with the aim of creating long-lasting intergenerational friendships," quotes their official website. Anyone who wishes to enroll in the scheme can do so on their website.



