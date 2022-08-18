This UK couple With 19-year Age Gap Was Meant to Be Together, Here's Their Story

A UK couple, who fell in love at a local bar and eventually tied knots, freaked out after they realised that they had met years ago. 48-year-old Rich Foetu Tomkinson and 29-year-old Evie Boucher-Locke recently discovered that the two had met when Rich was just 19 and Evie was a toddler being carried around in a stroller.

The two met in July 2018 at a local bar where Rich was serving Evie. The two instantly connected and officially coupled up in October. When Evie introduced Rich to her mother, Sarah Owen, Rich realised that they used to work on the same street and that he had seen Evie being pushed around in a stroller as a baby.

“It was a bit freaky when I realised, I had met Evie as a baby, but I had no idea at the time. We just laugh about it,” Rich told the New York Post. He added, “Age is just a number to us, and you cannot help who you fall in love with.”

Talking about falling for Rich, Evie said that his warm personality was what attracted her. Rich invited Evie to a charity event he was involved in so that he could keep in touch with Evie. “We really hit it off,” Rich said. As time passed by, their love for each other grew and Rich finally decided to propose. In 2019, he asked the question in front of 1000 people at a local theatre who had come to attend a charity event.

“I did not hesitate to say yes,” said Evie. Now, the couple is expecting their first child. “Marrying Evie was the best day of my life and I am so excited to have a baby with her,” said Rich. The couple, in public, is often confused as a father-daughter pair but that does not bother them.

