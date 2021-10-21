This UK Mother Lets Guests Meet her Newborn Only if They Follow Rulebook

Lola Jimenez, a UK resident, recently became a mother to a boy. After giving birth to her new child, Lola has become protective and has prepared a rulebook for all the guests visiting her child. And now whoever wants to meet the newborn will be compulsorily required to follow rules and regulations set by her. The rules will apply to the relatives and the friends of her family.

According to a report in The Mirror, Lola Jiminez gave birth during the Covid-19 pandemic and has turned highly protective for her child. To ensure the safety of the infant, she shared the list of rules on her Instagram account and mentioned that everyone needed to follow them to meet her child. She has even appealed to other new parents to set limits to ensure the safety of their children during this pandemic

As per the reports Lola’s rule book says, “I will not allow any other visitor at home except family and friends," adding that guests coming to the house will have to take off their shoes. She further added that they were also required to wash their hands and sanitize properly. “You should be having a negative report of a lateral flow test and If it’s positive, postpone your visit and come back when your health is settled back to normal."

“Smoking and consumption of alcohol are strictly prohibited in the house. Do not kiss the baby while carrying the child," she said. “We will not accept any gifts or presents for the child. Try to leave the place as soon as possible after visiting our house without any reasons to see the child."

Lola’s friends and family started coming to see the infant at home after receiving the good news. Her son Daniel was born in August this year and she did not even receive any covid vaccine during her pregnancy as several medical reports were claiming to have side effects.

