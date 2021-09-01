This UK Puppy Hugs Fellow Dogs On his Walks, Interacts Like Humans

An adorable puppy in the United Kingdom is so friendly that he hugs every other dog when he goes out for a walk. Yes, and the puppy is now famous, for people are showering it with love all over the internet. Duck, a Welsh Terrier puppy who lives in London, greets all his dog friends with a hug when he goes for a walk with his owner.

The dog takes the next step only after extending this beautiful gesture to fellow dogs. The nature of this little and friendly dog is very sweet. James Quirke, the owner of the dog, says that Duck loves going outside and meeting his friends in the park. He wants to run and play with them. Whenever he meets any of his friends, he wants to go and give them a cute cuddle.

Many a time, the other dogs fail to understand this gesture of Duck. Not just that, the little puppy wants to hug even those dogs, who are just going on a walk with their owners. James says that he does not even differentiate between different breeds of dogs. It’s just that it is easier for him to hug the dogs of his breed because they are of his size, he adds. However, many times he starts expressing his love towards dogs of other breeds as well by running after them, says the owner, adding Duck has been doing this since he was a very little baby.

James says that considering his loving nature, he takes the dog with him most of the time. Apart from other dogs, Duck also loves meeting new people. The puppy even has pictures of his favourite animals and it hugs them too.

