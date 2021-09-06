This UK Restaurant Has a Job That Pays Rs 50,000 for Tasting Potatoes

Several people lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic; many had to take a pay cut to keep working. In fact, there was a time when people were willing to undertake any job just so that they wouldn’t stay unemployed. And amid all this, it appears there’s something that might turn out to be a dream job for some people. The Botanist, a restaurant in the UK, is offering a handsome amount of money for tasting potatoes and meat. A salary of 500 euros — around Rs 50,000 — has been offered by the restaurant. The restaurant is looking for applicants and the position is called Pro-Tato-Tater.

As a part of your work, the selected candidate will have to taste roasted potatoes. Besides, they will also have to taste meat and only after their approval will these items be sold. The company has put up a job advertisement that says if you like potatoes, then this is the best job for you. And now the restaurant chain, The Botanist, is the talk of the town. Various roasted dishes are available here. This job vacancy has been introduced to deliver the best-roasted potatoes to the customers.

Along with potatoes, the person appointed for this job will also have to taste four kinds of meat that include beef, chicken, lamb, and pork. Now, let’s see how you can apply for this job. The restaurant has arranged a testing session and it will be conducted on September 19. In this, a 500-word essay has to be written by the applicant on roast dinner. Apart from this, they will also have to make a video of 60 seconds about the taste of the potato. The selected candidate will be given a salary of 500 euros.

Click on this link to apply for the job - Application to be The Botanist Pro-tato Tester ( nwtc.uk.com

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here