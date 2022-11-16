This UK Woman Hates Wearing Footwear, Calls It ‘Prison’ For Feet

We often come across a lot of news reports about people who believe in the weirdest things possible. Their ideologies make them stand out from the rest, and they also implement those beliefs in their daily practices, thus following a unique lifestyle that would be hard for one to even imagine, let alone following it. In one such bizarre instance, a woman from the United Kingdom refrains from wearing footwear and calls it a “prison” for the feet.

The woman, El Robertson, does not wear footwear at all and travels barefoot everywhere. She believes that this way, she doesn’t let her feet stay captive in her shoes. However, Robertson also faces embarrassment due to this decision every once in a while. So much so that a supermarket in her locality has banned her from entering the premises without wearing footwear.

According to The Mirror, the 25-year-old Bristol resident has even hiked Snowdon barefoot. She claims that the feeling of going barefoot is “liberating” and even leaves her feet in better condition. Robertson has led a life without footwear since her childhood.

In a statement, she shared, “Going barefoot was an awakening of how I should be and how well it works for me. I feel like it is quite misunderstood as people always tell me how it’s dangerous and irresponsible. Although I feel more secure and confident without shoes on, I’m also able to get proper feedback from the ground."

She suggests that her feet are a lot more “grippy” than shoes on rocky ground. Although Robertson owns a few pairs of footwear, they are exclusively for events where she needs to look nice. But, in her everyday life, she mostly wears her barefoot shoes – minimalist shoes that often fit each toe – or goes barefoot.

She drives without footwear and even goes on hikes in the countryside without wearing anything on her feet. She calls footwear “foot prisons” and has vowed to never buy another pair of shoes again.

