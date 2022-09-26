This UK Woman Once Bought a House While She Was Drunk And Then...

People often do things under the influence of alcohol that they regret later. You must have heard that drunk people often make phone calls to people they usually do not want to talk to. This is where the problem arises. Recently, a British woman bought an entire house while she was intoxicated.

According to a report on the Daily Star website, Luana Riberia, a 40-year-old woman, once lived in North Wales, UK, and used to work in a nightclub. Recently, while talking to the website, she narrated a strange anecdote from her life which is related to bidding on a house auction. Luana said that once she went to see a house in Leeds with a friend. She liked that property but her friend did not like the place as the area was not urban.

Luana said that from there she came to her nightclub and stayed there the night for some drinks. After this, she reached her house the next morning where she lived with her boyfriend. When she woke up during the day and became sober, she came to know that she had become the owner of the same house she had gone to see with her friend.

Luana told the whole story and said that the house was being auctioned and people were bidding on it. When she reached home drunk in the morning, she called the house’s real estate agent and bid Rs 17 lakh for the house. Because of this, she became the owner of the house. When Luana came to know about this, she was blown away. Her boyfriend was very angry but she was a sensible investor.

She kept this house for a year, doubled its value, and then sold it and took another house. After this, she also sold it and then earned a profit of Rs 17 lakh. This way, she earned profits many times and later she shifted to Portugal and started a small media company there. It was not mentioned in the report how old this incident is, but Luana is now the mother of a 12-year-old girl.

