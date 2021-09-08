This UK Woman Once Weighed 250 Kilos. This is How She Lost 95 KG

Forty-eight-year-old Kathleen Wotton’s weight kept increasing and went up to two-and-a-half quintals despite her trying several methods to control weight gain. And when Kathleen, a UK resident, weighed 254 kgs, she started facing troubles in getting up, sitting down and even walking around.

After trying everything to reduce her weight, one day she developed an interest that changed her life forever. Kathleen is also a mother of three children and therefore it was not easy for her to live with the weight she had gained. She faced issues in daily routine practices like getting up from the bed, wearing shoes and slippers and going out of the house. As a result, she had to use a walker to move around.

She used to start having breathlessness after walking just a little bit. There was a point when she thought that she would soon be leaving this world. She has a condition called lipoedema because of which fat gets accumulated on hands and legs in an abnormal way. According to a report in The Mirror, looking at Kathleen’s condition, her sister Sarah gave her the suggestion of outdoor swimming. First, Kathleen found this suggestion a little weird but then she made swimming a habit and really started liking it.

As a result of regular swimming, her weight started reducing in a few months. She liked swimming so much that now she spends some time in the water every day. She has reduced her weight by up to 95 kilograms. Now, she can do her daily chores on her own and is able to wear her old clothes again. Not just that, now she also wishes to try some new adventures through swimming.

