This UP Factory Was Making 'Fake Spices' With Ingredients like Donkey Dung and Hay

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district raided a spice manufacturing unit on Tuesday after a tip-off suggested that the factory had been producing adulterated spices using bogus ingredients.

According to a report in Times of India, the factory owner named Anoop Varshney has been arrested and the factory itself has been sealed.

During the raid in the Navipur area of the district, the police found several spices which included red chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder, turmeric and others. However, all of these spices were being made with bogus ingredients like donkey dung, artificial colours that are inedible and even acid and hay. They also mixed local brands together.

The cops have now taken about 27 samples from the factory and have sent it to the laboratories for testing. Once the test results are confirmed, a case will be filed against the owner under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The cops said that they also seized about 300 Kg of "fake spices" from the factory.

