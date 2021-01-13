This US Company is Offering $500 to Binge-Watch Netflix Shows and Eat Pizza

A company based in the United States is offering $500 to people for binge-watching Netflix and eating pizza.

Sounds too good to be true? Well, no. BonusFinder, an American website, is looking for a "professional binge watcher".

On its website, the company has written, "Following a rocky start to 2021 and lockdowns coming back, the team at BonusFinder want to spread some cheer by opening a new role where you'll be paid to watch Netflix and eat takeout pizza."

On February 9, which is celebrated as National Pizza Day, the chosen candidates will be paid $500 (which is approximately Rs 36,575) to chill and watch three Netflix shows while eating takeout pizza.

There's no catch, really. The people chosen will have to review the series they watch and grade it based on parameters like acting quality, series endings, cheesiness, story and plot lines. They will have to do the same for the pizza. They'll have to judge the pizza based on texture, colour and appearance, topping and ingredient quality and clarify whether it is value for money.

The job description also mentions which shows you'd be asked to watch. You can choose from shows like The Queen's Gambit, Lupin, Virgin River, The Umbrella Academy and other popular Netflix shows.

In order to apply, you'll have to fill in a few basic details like name, contact information, location and so on. You'll also have to write in brief about why you should be chosen for the role.

Speaking of lucrative job opportunities, last year a Bengaluru based company was offering Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work.

A Bengaluru-based company named Wakefit came up with a sleep internship, in which a person will be paid Rs 1 lakh to sleep nine hours a night.

Besides the handsome stipend, interns will be provided guidance by sleep experts, nutritionists, fitness experts and interior designers to improve the quality of sleep.

According to the company’s website, ideal candidates are “those who can thrive in a slow paced environment, conceptualise and deliver effective strategies on how to get themselves and their team members to sleep deeper and longer.” Apart from this, affinity to cosy environments, napping, lazing and lounging will be considered additional qualities.