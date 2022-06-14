This US Company Will Pay You Rs 1.5 Lakh to Release 100 Cockroaches into Your Home

Would you agree to live with cockroaches if someone offered you Rs1.5 lakh in exchange? As bizarre as it may seem, this is an offer made by a US-based pest control company that wants to study how cockroach infestation works in a house. The Pest Informer has shared the details of the offer on its website and mentioned that they want to release American Cockroaches into homes of those people who agree, and test out a specific pest control technique, to be able to gauge how effective their treatment is.

The website also informed its readers that they are hiring five to seven household owners to allow them to release 100 American cockroaches into their home, and give them the permission to film, and test out a specific cockroach treatment. The duration of the treatment is going to be for roughly a month. However, there are some requirements participants have to meet. The website details that the it requires the written approval of the homeowner, who must be at least 21 years of age, and the house must be located somewhere in the continental US.

It is also mentioned that during the 30-day process, homeowners are forbidden from using other pest-control techniques. Though, the company promises in its post that it will use traditional cockroach treatment options if the new technique does not clear out the infestation by the end of the 30-day period.

According to PestWorld, American cockroaches are difficult to get rid of due to their hard shell and resiliency, as well as the speed at which they reproduce. According to Pestech, a New York pest management company, one female American cockroach can produce two egg cases a week at her peak. Each case contains about 16 eggs that take between 24 to 38 days to hatch.

The Pest Informer website mentions that they are obsessed with pest control and have an experience of over two decades in the industry working as pest control technicians and owning their own pest control companies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.