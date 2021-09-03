This US Couple Made Their Dream Home on Wheels And It has Everything

There’s no better place on the planet than one’s home and what better than living in the one designed by you and your partner. An American couple has designed a home for themselves without the help of an engineer or a worker, just by watching the “How to" video on YouTube. Amazing, right? Wait a moment and read this. The house is mobilethat means they can take it wherever they want. Yes, it’s a house on wheels. It’s actually a Ram Promaster Van in which Jessie Biser and her partner Christopher Kelly have been living for the last 18 months.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jessie Biser is a Yoga instructor whereas her partner Christopher Kelly is 25 years old and is in the profession of software engineering. After their first few meetings when the couple decided to enter a relationship, they bought a Ram Promaster Van in 2019.

The couple planned a makeover for this van that would cost them around 30 lakh rupees. There was another reason they planned home on wheels. Jessie’s bucket list included living in a van. Hence, to fulfil this dream she renovated the van with her partner Chris. It cost them roughly Rs 16 lakh.

The speciality of this was that both of them decided to take the responsibility to renovate it. This “dream house" has everything, a shower, an oven, and some basic necessity related things too.

The van also has a Wi-Fi facility that helps them finish their work. Everyone dreams of a house for themselves. While some might have a very simple dream house, others can have an out of the box idea. It must be a wonderful experience living in a mobile home.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here