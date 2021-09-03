This US E-commerce is Selling 'Dattun' as 'Organic Toothbrush' for Rs 1800

For centuries, Indians have been using Neem Dattun (natural toothbrush) to clean their teeth. However, now dattun is found only in villages. And now it appears that apart from spices, yoga and other things, India has taught the world to live a healthy and chemical-free life. In America, these days the organic and chemical-free products like Neem Dattun is a hot topic. And while Indians themselves hardly use dattun now, this product has carved some space in the global market.

In the US, an e-commerce company ‘Neem Tree Farms’ has started selling neem dattun as organic toothbrushes in attractive packaging. A small sprig of dattun, which people get free in villages or maximum for 5-6 rupees in cities, the same piece in US supermarkets has been kept at $24.63, roughly 1800 rupees. The company is featuring the properties of neem in the description.

Only a few days ago, there were reports that an Indian ‘charpai’ sold for Rs 41,211.85. As reported by News18, a New Zealand brand, ANNABELLE’S, has been selling the common Indian ‘charpai’ in the name of ‘Vintage Indian Daybed.’

The brand, in its advertisement, described it as a “One-of-a-kind" and “Original", the ‘charpai’, is currently on sale, at NZD 800.00 or Rs 41,211.85.

Earlier, in September 2020, Indian executive Harsh Goenka, who is known for his engaging tweets, shared a post on how Indian products like Dattun are being sold in US supermarkets for thousands. In his Tweet, Goenka shared a picture of ‘Dattun’ in an attractive packing being sold in the US for $15, that is, 1100 rupees in India. Dattun is being sold as an ‘organic toothbrush.’ While sharing the picture on Twitter, Goenka wrote, “This is the same ‘dattun’ used by people in our villages now sold in US supermarkets for $15 as ‘organic toothbrush’. #Marketing.”

