This US Insurance Company Has Sold Over 6,000 'Alien Abduction Policies’ Since 1987. Really.

Millions of people who have signed up to storm Area 51 to purportedly unearth the truth about aliens will have one less thing to worry about should they undertake their perilous mission: insurance.

For years, people "sure" about the existence of aliens were mostly dismissed as conspiracy theorists.

But interest in extraterrestrial life reached a feverish pitch after a Facebook event sarcastically called on people to "storm Area 51" in the United States and got a humungous response. Now an insurance company says it, too, is seeing a renewed interest in “alien abduction policies" it has been selling since 1987.

Although more than 6,000 people have bought the policies, each worth the equivalent of $10million in compensation, interest surged after the ‘Storm Area 51’ Facebook event saw millions sign up to storm the top-secret US government base in Nevada, according to the owner of the Saint Lawrence Agency in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Mike St. Lawrence said he is not out to con people.

"The people that come to me, if I think they don’t understand the terms and conditions, that this is tongue and cheek, I won’t sell it to them,” he was quoted as saying by Fox News.

The bizarre deal offers coverage for a one-off fee of $24.95 for a framed paper copy of the certificate, while digital copies cost $19.95.

However, there's one catch in the fine print: the company will only pay $1 per year over a 10 to 20 million year period.

Fox News reports that "sarcasm coverage" is limited to only cover against family members who mock the abductee.

Mike claimed that only two people have submitted claims so far, with one even submitting a Polaroid photograph of the suspected aliens.

"I said we’re going to waive the signature and we started paying him a dollar a year for 10 years before we lost contact with him," he told Fox News.

"When I started most people thought it was completely absurd, and today I’d say 50 percent of the people think it’s a possibility."

The US Air Force was forced to issue a warning as the number of people who RSVP’d to the mid-September Facebook event swelled to millions.