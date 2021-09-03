This US Restaurant Has been Serving Free Meals to a Homeless Man for Years

The Internet can be a happy place with positivity and good vibes at times. There are several real-life instances of kindness and warmth that bring a smile to everyone’s face. One such instance was shared by a woman from the United States Janessa Rubino where she wrote about how a US restaurant has been serving food and water to a homeless man.

The long note shared by an Instagram page Nextdoor begins with “I would like to shared what I witnessed the other morning at Bagels N’ Buns.” The woman further mentioned that while she was waiting at the counter to place an order, she saw a homeless man asking one of the employees there to fill his half-gallon plastic milk carton with water. The employee asked him that what would he do with that to which the homeless man replied “to drink”. The kind employee, Kathie, asked him to go over to the cooler and fill his carton on his own and even filled up the milk carton. The homeless man then asked the employee if he could use a meal as he is quite hungry, the employee went on to take the order very politely.

Janessa who was witnessing all this further added that she went over to Kathie to ask if she could help him by giving him some money for a few meals. Kathie revealed that man is fed there whenever he is hungry and he always has a meal there.

Netizens were moved by this kind gesture of the restaurant and lauded them for the same. A user commented, “That is beautiful! So kind. Wish I lived there, I would be a regular customer.” Another user wrote, “I will support Bagels N Buns. I live in Staten Island. Thank you for what you do.” A third user wrote, “Definitely wasn’t expecting that. That’s the way humanity should be”. Others have also lauded the restaurant for its kindness.

