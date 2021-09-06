This US Restaurateur Fixes Old Cars, Gifts Them to Community People

A 38-year-old restaurateur, Eliot Middleton, a resident of South Carolina has become a saviour for the people by fixing junk cars in his spare time. After fixing the cars, Middleton gives them to people who are in need. The restaurateur-turned-mechanic started the initiative to honour his father’s legacy after realizing that transportation was a big issue in the rural area.

Until now, Middleton has collected 100 junk cars and gifted 33 community members with a repaired one. Middleton didn’t even ask for a single penny in return. Talking about the initiative to The Washington Post, Middleton said, “There’s a lack of transportation in the rural areas, and I knew I could use my previous mechanics experience to help the people of my community."

As per a CNN report, to get the junk cars, Middleton trades a plate of ribs from his restaurant to anyone who wants to donate their broken-down vehicle. To support the project, he also launched an online fundraising campaign.

In November 2019, Middleton organized a food drive to distribute 250 boxes of his barbeque and that’s when he got the idea to fix scrap cars and give them to people.

In his food drive, Middleton ran out of boxes, so people started going back to their homes. Middleton said, “I talked with some of them on the way and found out they had walked three or four miles to get there for the food, but couldn’t make it in time as they had no cars, so they had to walk. I was devastated to see that."

“That was the turning point when I decided to actively give my time and skills to give back to people of my community."

According to local officials, Middleton’s initiative has had a positive effect on small towns. In October last year, Middleton’s efforts were recognized and he was honoured with the Jefferson Award, a national award given to Americans, who provide exceptional public service.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here