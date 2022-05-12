This US Teenager Can't Cry or Take Shower Because Water Feels Like Acid to Her

We all have learned in our school that water is one of our lifelines and we can’t survive without it. But, what happens if you grow allergic to it?

A 15-year-old girl from Tucson, US has been suffering from a rare condition that has made her allergic to water. Due to this, the girl develops painful rashes if she takes a shower or even when she cries, reported Daily Mail.

Abigail Beck first experienced the bizarre symptoms at the age of 13 in 2019. However, she was diagnosed with aquagenic urticarial last month only.

Such is Abigail’s condition that taking a shower is akin to being burned by acid for her. This has compelled her to take shower only once in every two days. When it comes to drinking water, Abigail says that she has not had a glass of water in more than a year as it causes her to vomit.

Abigail instead prefers to rely on pomegranate juice or energy drinks as they have low water content. But, this doesn’t provide enough fluid to her body and thus she is required to be given rehydration pills by doctors.

Although the teenager had been enduring the pain since 2019, she refrained from going to the doctor fearing that she will be tagged as crazy. “It took a long time to get diagnosed. It slowly progressed and started getting worse over time,” said Abigail.

Initially, oblivious of her condition, Abigail thought that the water supply of her house had to be blamed for the rashes. She also thought at a point that it was an allergic reaction to a lotion. But, as Abigail’s situation exacerbated, she realised the rarity of the condition.

Now, simple activities like bathing or exercising have become excruciating for her. “My own tears cause a reaction where my face goes red and burns really badly,” Abigail shared. Drinking water results in severe chest pain for Abigail who now takes steroids and antihistamines to alleviate her suffering.

Abigail says that people are puzzled when she tells them about her condition but insists that she is “open to answering questions.”

