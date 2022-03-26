This US Theatre Did not Play 'RRR' Movie Second Half, Here's Why

Bollywood fans queued up at theatres around the world to watch the first-day first show of director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR on Friday. After all, how can any movie buff not be excited about the most anticipated film of the year? But the excitement for the audience at the Cinemark theatre in USA’s California was curtailed midway due to the confusion over RRR’s length. The theatre stopped the film’s show abruptly after forgetting to ingest the second half of the film.

Sharing the incident on Twitter, film critic Anupam Chopra, who was present in the audience, wrote the show was stopped after the first half as the theatre manager did not know that there was ‘more’ to follow.

“First time this has happened! Went to Cinemark North Hollywood First day first show of RRR. Saw first half but not the second because the theatre had not ingested it. The manager said they didn’t receive instructions that there was more. Unbelievably frustrating,” Chopra tweeted.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR’s final cut is 3 hours and 1 minute long. And this is after the makers edited 55 minutes of the film from the previous cut.

First time this has happened! Went to @Cinemark North Hollywood #firstdayfirstshow of #RRR. Saw first half but not second because theatre had not ingested it. Manager said they didn’t receive instructions that there was more. Unbelievably frustrating! #Wanttoweep— Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) March 25, 2022

Set in the 1920s, RRR is a dramatised version of the story of two real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju who fought against British occupation and Nizams of Hyderabad. The film also stars actor Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Steenson and Olivia Morris in key roles. Made at a reported budget of more than Rs 330 crore, RRR has been released in five different languages including the original version Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The Hindi version of the film may have to face stiff competition from director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files which has been recording great business at the box office.

RRR was earlier slated to release in theatres on January 7, however, was postponed at the last minute due to the restrictions imposed by the government in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

