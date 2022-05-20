This US Town Has Shut Down After its Only Clerk Resigned Over Cancelled Vacation

Being dependent on one person playing many roles has come at a heavy price for a US town. After their the only clerk resigned over lack of vacations, Passadumkeag, a small town with a population of just 356 in the US state of Maine, had to shut shop. Christen Bouchard took charge as a town clerk around November 2020, and was given the responsibility of overseeing the town elections. As time passed by, the roles and the responsibilities associated with it kept on increasing. By the month of April, 2022, Christen was in charge of maintaining vital records, licensing pets, registering vehicles, and liaising with the state department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for Passadumkeag. She was also made the deputy treasurer of the town, as per a report by Bangor Daily News.

With so many roles assigned to one person, the authorities should have known better and not do anything to upset that multi-role player. Well, turns out they did not. Christen applied for a two-week vacation, which the authorities did not approve of since there was no one to fill her shoes. As a result Christen handed over her resignation on April 7.

Now, with Christen gone, the town could not inspect homes and businesses, assess properties, register vehicles, among other functions that were keeping the town up and about. The town had to effectively shut down. An official notice was released f where they informed the residents to not visit the office since it is closed due to a vacant clerk position.

As per a report by Newsweek, the position is still vacant and the town has the advertisements for the role on multiple job boards.

