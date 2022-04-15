This US Woman Lives on Cruise Ship for Free, Spends Less than Rs 7,628 a Week

Spending a week on a luxury cruise ship and waking up to a picturesque blue ocean, pops up in the bucket list of many. But considering how ridiculously expensive it can be, very few are able to check that box. However, a woman from the US claims that she had been living on a cruise ship and it doesn’t even burn a hole in her pocket. Christine Kesteloo, who has been living the dream life, used to be a former cruise travel director while her husband works as a staff chief engineer, she told Insider. Due to her job, Christine had been “sailing on and off for many nearly 12 years” and her husband too has experience of 30 years working at the sea.

But as 2020 dawned and the pandemic hit, Christine lost her job because of “organizational shifts.” She shared that this didn’t deter her from spending time at the sea as she soon joined her husband on the cruise as a “wife on board” or WOB.

Christine revealed that she now lives half of the year on a cruise ship and doesn’t even have to pay much. She highlighted that while her husband gets free internet free access, she has to pay $20 a week for it.

With her husband having a high rank, Christine said that they get a room steward who cleans their room and keeps it tidy. Although the service is free, Christine insisted that they pay him $ 10 per week as a tip and sometimes also toss an extra $20.

Counting the perks, Christine shared that the couple get their laundry done for free on the cruise and that too, every day. Moreover, the duo doesn’t even have to pay for the food. “The majority of our food on board is free and I’m well fed,” she wrote. And not just free, but the cruise offers a wide variety of food options ranging from pizza, ice cream to sushi with even a buffet available. “Basically anything you can dream of,” she added.

The only time they have to pay for the food is when they decide to eat at the specialty restaurants on the cruise.

Adding all the costs which mostly include tips, Christine shared that a week on the cruise for her is under $100.

With such low expense, Christine wrote that she is basically on a vacation every day and finds herself in a new place every time. “My biggest decisions are whether to go to teatime, lie in the sun, or do a wine tasting,” she told the publication.

