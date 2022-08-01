This US Woman’s Bhangra Dance Is As Good As It Gets

There is no denying the fact that Bhangra is infectious. Its energy and charm are hard to resist and no one is immune to it. The euphoric folk dance form has caught the fancy of a woman in the US state of Alabama. Omala is a “self-taught Bhangra dancer”, that’s what her Instagram bio says. While Omala’s Instagram has several videos of her stunning performances, recently she posted a clip of herself performing on the hit number Sanu Ta Bulauno Vi Geya by Nimrat Khaira.

Well, it is not only her perfectly rhythmic bhangra steps, which has etched its presence in everyone’s heart but also her on-point expressions. It is truly mind-boggling to see that despite Punjabi not being her mother tongue, Omala knows the entire lyrics of every song that she performs.

To give viewers a proper traditional feel, she wore a salwar suit with dupatta.

Here are some other videos of Omala:



The comments section was swamped with love for Omala. Several Indians, especially Punjabis, took to the comments section and praised her dedication to learning a new language, while many said that her lip sync was way better than theirs.

One user wrote, “Omg lip sync timing is so much better than me.” Another said, “Amazing, this is the best thing on the internet today. Lots of love from Punjab.”

A third user wrote, “Hell yes, you had the swag and attitude and perfectly done steps to traditional Bhangra! Whoot whoot.”

Many said that she dances better than even some Punjabis.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here