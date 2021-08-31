This Utah Mother of 7 is So Fit That People Mistake Her For Daughters' Elder Sister

It is difficult to maintain oneself after having a baby and the task is even bigger once you have had seven children. Jessica Enslow of Utah, however, against all odds, has done something remarkable to be one of the fittest moms.

Her eldest daughter is 23 years old. Whenever she goes out with her, people mistake Jessica for her daughter’s elder sister. Not just that, she has daughters, who are 18 and 23 years old and Jessica’s pictures with them are often considered as a picture of sisters. Jessica has a Tik Tok account and she keeps posting her videos there. She says that her children often ask her not to make these videos but her followers love to hear from her.

She is also very active on Instagram and shares her pictures there as well. On her daughter’s 23rd birthday, when she uploaded a few pictures, people were all praises for her. People often tell her on her account that she looks like a sister to her daughters. Some people even called them twin sisters. Jessica gave birth to her first daughter in 1994 and at that time her age was 19 years.

She was pregnant again in 1996 when she was 21 years old. She gave birth to seven children in 19 years and got married twice. She gave birth to her youngest child in 2013. Jessica had four children from her first marriage and three from her second marriage. However, looking at Jessica, it is difficult to believe that she has given birth to seven children and raised them. She remains super fit and goes to the gym three days a week and performs a cardio exercise in the morning.

She has a good intake of protein. She uses fruits and whole-grain crabs in the form of snacks. Her day starts at 4:30 in the morning and she remains busy with her children the entire day.

