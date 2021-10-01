This Uttarakhand-based NGO Launches Food Coupons in Exchange of Plastic WasteNGO Offering Food Coupons In Exchange Of Plastic

The war against plastic has already begun with various organizations taking steps to reduce plastic footprint by making people aware and motivated. One battle in this war is being fought by Waste Warriors, a Uttarakhand-based NGO, who has collaborated with a local mall in Dehradun to initiate a two-day awareness drive. As part of the drive, people will get food coupons from the mall’s food court if they bring in their household’s plastic waste. According to a report, Dehradun produces roughly 30 metric tonnes of plastic waste every day. Out of this burgeoning production of plastic, a substantial chunk is single-use plastics (SUP). The scenario developed in the wake of multiple development projects and subsequently a massive influx of population.

With the help of food as an incentive, Waste Warriors aim to accumulate plastic waste, which can be further upcycled, recycled, or processed. Apart from this, the NGO is also making people aware of the benefits of segregation of waste into wet and dry. The segregation sites are set up in Harrawala and Jakhan, where people can bring their waste and also become informed about the benefits of segregating waste.

“Every day, almost 400 metric tonnes of waste is generated in Dehradun. However, no segregation is carried out on the ground level. So we are raising awareness among the citizens on how to segregate wet and dry waste,” Naveen Kumar Sadana, Senior Manager (Outreach), Waste Warriors Society, told Times Of India.

Waste Warriors keeps coming up with such creative and incentivizing ways to impart knowledge about waste management at the most cellular level. Recently, the NGO installed a table, and a bench made completely out of recycled Tetra pack cartons at Dehradun Zoo. The installation was done with the aim of spreading awareness about the segregation of waste and recycling. They also performed a street play near the Tetra-pack-made benches.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.