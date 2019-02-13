LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
This Valentine's Day, 10,000 Students in Gujarat Will be Pledging to Not Marry Without Parents' Consent

The event will take place simultaneously across 15 schools and colleges.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
This Valentine's Day, 10,000 Students in Gujarat Will be Pledging to Not Marry Without Parents' Consent
Image for representational purposes. Credit: AFP
While most young people may be busy planning surprises for that special someone on Valentine's Day, thousands of youngsters in Gujarat are advocating chastity and loyalty to parents.

On Feb 14, about 10,000 youngsters will be participating in an oath-taking ceremony where they will pledge to be obedient to their parents and not marry without their consent.

According to a report in Times of India, the event is being organised by a voluntary organisation called Hasyamedva Jayate run by laughter therapist Kamlesh Masalawala. Poet Mukul Choksi is also one of the organisers.

According to Masalawala, many young people take impulsive decisions when it comes to choosing a life partner and that only parents should be allowed to make the final choice.

The event will take place simultaneously across 15 schools and colleges.

Well, to some people who are single on Valentine's Day, maybe taking a pledge would not be such a bad idea.

Preaching abstinence on Valentine's Day to resist the Western corruption of Indian culture is not new in India. Every year, several right-wing and fringe organisations such as Bajrang Dal lanch anti-Valentine campaigns and there have even been instances of couples getting beaten up on the road.

Meanwhile, just across the border, a University in Pakistan will be celebrating Sister's Day on the 14th to promote "Islamic traditions".

So do you have plans for Valentine's Day?





Loading...
