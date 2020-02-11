Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

This Valentine's Day You Can Name a Cockroach After Your Ex and Watch it Get Eaten Alive

This Valentine’s Day, a zoo in Texas will let you name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to an animal at their 'Cry Me a Cockroach' event.

Trending Desk

February 11, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
This Valentine's Day You Can Name a Cockroach After Your Ex and Watch it Get Eaten Alive
Image for representation purpose only.

People often find it difficult to move on from their past relationship. If this also the case with you, then The San Antonio Zoo in Texas has come with an innovative deal to help you get over your ex.

This Valentine’s Day, the zoo will let you name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to an animal at their "Cry Me a Cockroach" event. For that, you will just have to shell out $5 (Rs 356).

Making the announcement, the zoo said that customers will get to name a cockroach after their former love for $5 and they will feed it to one of their animals.

The zoo also said that if your former lover was a snaky one, they will let you name a rat after them and they will serve it to a reptile instead. This could be done by paying $20 more.

The best thing about this deal is that you don’t have to be present at the zoo to see the cockroach or rat of your choice to get devoured by another animal. Instead, the zoo will live stream the act on Facebook Live.

Besides, you will be provided with a certificate by the zoo, which you could share on social media and even tag your ex to shame him/her.

Those interested will have to submit their entries through the zoo's website. The zoo will only display the first name of your ex during the event.

Valentine’s Day falls on February 14 and it is celebrated as a festival of love across the world.

