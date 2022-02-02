This Valentine's Day You Can Name a Cockroach After Your Ex and Watch it Get Eaten Alive

If you are finding it difficult to move on from your past relationship or want to express how you feel about your ex now, then there are some odd ways to do that this valentine’s day.Some zoos like the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania allows people to name a bug after their former partner just for $5 or Rs 374. The zoo then feeds the bug to their animals, helping you in getting over your past relationship. The Lehigh Zoo advertised the offer on their Twitter page for this Valentine’s Day and wrote in theposter, “Name a bug after your ex and we will feed it to one of our animal ambassadors!” The advertisement further described that people can make a donation of Rs 364 to name a cricket which will be later served to an animal.

We get it—sometimes love sucks. So instead of feeling down love may not last forever, put a twist on Valentine’s Day and name a bug after your ex! Make a $5 donation today to name one of our feeder crickets and we'll feed it to our ambassador animals! https://t.co/Yl7PvkgTLi pic.twitter.com/taQvv9Qt9T— Lehigh Valley Zoo (@LVZoo) January 25, 2022

According to the Lehigh Zoo website, the zoo will also post weekly videos on Facebook where people can witness the bug named after their ex being fed to the animals.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Zoological Society lets people name a cockroach or rat after their ex in a ‘Cry Me a Cockroach’ event. The event is organised annually on every Valentine’s Day by the society where they invite people to take part in it. This year too, the Zoological society advertised the event through a video posted on their Twitter page. “Donate today, and we will feed your ex to one of the animals and send you the video, plus a certificate,” the society wrote.

This Valentine's Day, name an ex after a cockroach, rodent, or veggie as part of our annual, worldwide, Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser! Donate today, and we'll feed your "ex" to one of the animals and send YOU the video, plus a certificate! — San Antonio Zoological Society (@SanAntonioZoo) January 18, 2022

The video contained clips of animals like hippopotamus, monitor lizard, and birds being fed veggies, rodents and insects named after people’s exes. It also described that people anywhere from the world can participate through their website and vent their trapped feelings with this unusual way.

But if naming and feeding a bug named after your ex seems too extreme, then you can opt for a more symbolic way and rather adopt an animal from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. This Valentine’s Day, the Cheyenne zoo is inviting people to adopt their mountain lions. According to the zoo’s website, the donation received from the adoption will help feed the big cats at the zoo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.