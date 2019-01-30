LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

This Valentine's Day You Can Name A Cockroach After Your Ex for Just Rs.140

Not feeling the love in the air this Valentine's Day? You now bug your ex by naming a cockroach after them.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 30, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Valentine's Day You Can Name A Cockroach After Your Ex for Just Rs.140
Not feeling the love in the air this Valentine's Day? You now bug your ex by naming a cockroach after them.
Still bitter about your ex who broke you heart and still with nobody to celebrate Valentine's day with you?

You can now get sweet revenge, and help out the environment at the same time. Sounds too good to be true? As your ex might have said, no way.

This Valentine's Day You can name a cockroach after your ex and send them a digital certificate, for as low as 140 rupees.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre has a program which is offering the opportunity to name a cockroach in honour of your ex, or your friend's ex, or anybody else you want to get back at, on Valentine's day.

And while you don't really get to adopt the cockroach, you still get to 'name' them. They send you a digital certificate with the name of the cockroach (named after your ex, or whomever you choose) and the proceeds from your purchase are used to raise money for projects at the zoo.

Naming a cockroach costs £1.50 pounds, or less than 140 rupees. And you don't even have to have PayPal, they let you use a debit card on check-out, and email the certificate straight to your inbox.





However, if just naming a roach isn't enough for you, and you want to share the digital certificate of your renamed cockroach with your ex, you can do that too - at a slightly higher price.

The Bronx Zoo also has a yearly tradition where they let you rename a Madagascar hissing cockroach after your "sweetie", and send the certificate straight to their mail boxes, so you don't have to face the unpleasantness of sending it yourself.

It necessarily doesn't have to be an ex - you can name it after whoemver you want, it can be named after your current partner, to "show them your love is eternal." Nothing says it better than a hissing bug. Cockroaches have been found to survive nuclear explosions, so does anything scream "eternal" more than them?

A Zoo in Idaho also lets you name a Boise cockroach after "that special someone."

So if you're not bitten by the love bug, you now know how to spite your ex - and it won't be a love bite.





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Shantanu David
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram