This Video Game Imagines a World With Slowed Down Speed of Light

In the ever-expanding universe, nothing is constant. According to a philosophical point of view, it might be true since the field advocates that change is the only constant. However, Physics begs to differ. There are multiple constants in Physics, with the most prominent being the speed of light.

Light is the fastest moving element of the universe, with a speed of roughly 3 lakh kilometres per second. The entire theory of relativity is based on this constant speed of light. As a result, it is hard to imagine a world where the speed of light is much slower than what it is until now.

Gerd Kortemeyer, Professor, ETH Zurich, in collaboration with MIT Game Labs, has designed a game titled ‘A Slower Speed Of Light’ that offers a world where the speed of light is slower, and the effects that follow with it, reports Live Science. The base of this creation lies on the special theory of relativity given by Albert Einstein, which proves that speed affects the body in terms of mass, space, and time.

According to Philip Tan, a research scientist at the MIT Game Lab, the fastest speed that humans have ever achieved is still much slower, i.e., 0.0037% of the speed of light. It is interesting to note that the influences that the body will undergo while travelling at the speed of light will remain the same if the speed of light is slowed down. This is how ‘A Slower Speed Of Light’ Game came into existence.

Basically, in a world with a much slower speed of light, humans could see the effects of relativity with their own eyes, and it will feel like our brain is on a psychedelic substance. Although, if it were to happen in reality, the human brain would normalize it.

Watch the trailer of the game here:

These changes would make effects like the Doppler Effect (Change in Colour), Time Dilation (Slowing of time), Lorentz Transformation (Change in size). The game offers an environment where the player can experience all these effects. The task in the game is to collect orbs. With every 100 orbs collected, the speed of light slows down, making it harder for the player to move around.

