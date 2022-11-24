This Video of a Brother And Sister Saving The Last Bite For Each Other is Sibling Goals

The sibling bond is unlike any other; you may fight a lot but are always there for each other. And recently a video capturing the love between two siblings is going viral on Twitter. The clip shared by a user named Figen via Twitter shows a little sister sacrificing the last piece of appetizer for her elder brother but what happens next is even more adorable.

The clip begins with the brother and sister sitting at the dining table and having a meal. The sister then takes the last piece of appetizer and puts it on her plate. However, her brother, who is busy watching something on the phone, extends his arm and with the help of his chopstick goes on to pick the appetizer without realising that it’s over.

On seeing this, his sister keeps the appetizer back on the tray so for her brother. The boy finally gets hold of the appetizer and dips it in a sauce and places it in his sister’s bowl. His sister beams with joy and thanks him by giving him a kiss on his cheek. The caption also read, “My heart melted”. Fans couldn’t help but praise the duo for their act of kindness and also the strong bond between siblings.

One of the users wrote, “Masha Allah. I have never seen more beautiful things like this. I’m an extremely strong man, but I cry now”.

Another user wrote, “He is playing on the cellphone, not paying attention to what’s left on the table, then realizes that it’s his little sister who was anxiously looking but instinctively caring. He then returns it to her. She really appreciated his gesture. That’s beautiful”.

A third user wrote, “She is so cute to put that back in the bowl for him. And his response, priceless. This is really dear, thanks for sharing”.

The video garnered over 10 million views as of now.

