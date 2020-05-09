BUZZ

This Video of a Cheetah, a Vulture and a Lion will Teach you an Important Life Lesson

Image for representation.

Indian Revenue Service official Naveed Trumboo has shared a rare video of ‘steal the meal’ that teaches an important life lesson.

In the clip, one can see a Cheetah consuming his prey, but gets overpowered by a huge group of vultures and flees from the sight.

As the flock of vultures were hogging on the prey, we see a Lion making a grand entry to spoil their party. The clip ends with the King of Jungle clamps the kill in his jaws before running into the thicket.

Calling this incident a matter of attitude, Naveed tweeted, “A cheetah makes the kill. So does speed matter? No, because the cheetah gets overpowered by vultures. So does quantity matter? No. A single lion shows that it's just your ATTITUDE that matters. VC: @LatestKruger"



The one minute and three seconds long video clip has already been viewed over three lakh times on Twitter alone.

The video has left a lot of Twitter users amazed, while some others expressed their perceptions about attitude in this situation.

A person said, “Not attitude, but the brute physical power of the lion that frightened the vultures here.”


Another wrote, “Its not attitude. Its strength. Lion is powerful, he can take over food of any animal. Vultures dnt fight, they wait for leftovers, in betwn they frustrate cheetah. Mike Tyson can easily take over food of Usain Bolt. Will speed matter? Is it Tyson's attitude?”


