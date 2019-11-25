Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

This Video of a Colour Blind Boy Seeing Colours for the First Time Will Melt Your Heart

A boy from Minnesota, USA, who is severely colorblind, had the brightest experience after wearing a pair of special eyeglasses.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Video of a Colour Blind Boy Seeing Colours for the First Time Will Melt Your Heart
A boy from Minnesota, USA, who is severely colorblind, had the brightest experience after wearing a pair of special eyeglasses.

A boy from Minnesota, USA, who is severely colorblind, had the brightest experience after wearing a pair of special eyeglasses. The 12-year-old became very emotional after he witnessed a rainbow of colors all around him.

Jonathan Jones, who is in the seventh grade at Lakeview High School, was being taught about colorblindness in his class. Just then, his principal, who is also colorblind, lent his special glasses which allow him to see colors and said, “They’re all yours, let’s see what it does.”

Once Jonathan put on the glasses, he seemed stunned at the magic he felt and the whole class cheers at his reaction. And just seconds later, the boy bursts into tears feeling overwhelmed. The principal then comforts the boy with a hug and can be heard saying, “I’m so happy for you… that is so awesome. I told you it’s going to be a little emotional.”

Jonathan’s mother, Carole Walter Jones, was also present in the class when his son saw a plethora of colors for the first time and couldn’t help but embrace him in her arms. Jonathan then walks around the class to observe various colorful decorations. The whole incident was recorded by his elder brother and shared on twitter.

The heartwarming video has been watched over 8 million times and re-tweeted over 27 thousand times. One user commented, “Those glasses should be free for ppl who are colorblind. Everyone should be able to enjoy seeing the world as it is...bright and beautiful!”

In a follow up tweet, Jonathan’s brother informed about a GoFund page created by the family to raise money for Jonathan’s new glasses. However, when they received an overwhelming amount of donations, they decided to contribute the excess funds to others with similar visual problem.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram