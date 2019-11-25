This Video of a Colour Blind Boy Seeing Colours for the First Time Will Melt Your Heart

A boy from Minnesota, USA, who is severely colorblind, had the brightest experience after wearing a pair of special eyeglasses. The 12-year-old became very emotional after he witnessed a rainbow of colors all around him.

Jonathan Jones, who is in the seventh grade at Lakeview High School, was being taught about colorblindness in his class. Just then, his principal, who is also colorblind, lent his special glasses which allow him to see colors and said, “They’re all yours, let’s see what it does.”

My little brother is severely colorblind and so is his principle at school. While they were learning about colorblindness in class, his principle brought in some glasses that let him see color for the first time, and he was very emotional. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/LQhAND9RJq — Ben Jones (@BenJones_5) November 21, 2019

Once Jonathan put on the glasses, he seemed stunned at the magic he felt and the whole class cheers at his reaction. And just seconds later, the boy bursts into tears feeling overwhelmed. The principal then comforts the boy with a hug and can be heard saying, “I’m so happy for you… that is so awesome. I told you it’s going to be a little emotional.”

Jonathan’s mother, Carole Walter Jones, was also present in the class when his son saw a plethora of colors for the first time and couldn’t help but embrace him in her arms. Jonathan then walks around the class to observe various colorful decorations. The whole incident was recorded by his elder brother and shared on twitter.

The heartwarming video has been watched over 8 million times and re-tweeted over 27 thousand times. One user commented, “Those glasses should be free for ppl who are colorblind. Everyone should be able to enjoy seeing the world as it is...bright and beautiful!”

In a follow up tweet, Jonathan’s brother informed about a GoFund page created by the family to raise money for Jonathan’s new glasses. However, when they received an overwhelming amount of donations, they decided to contribute the excess funds to others with similar visual problem.

Thank you so much EVERYONE for all your kind words. It’s been incredibly moving to see the support my baby brother has gotten. Together we’ve raised over $15,000 (and counting) that is going to go completely to other people in need of these glasses. Follow me for updates! pic.twitter.com/ORmcjicjhh — Ben Jones (@BenJones_5) November 23, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.