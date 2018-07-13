This Video of a Lemon Rolling Down for Two Minutes is the New Definition of Therapy for Twitter



Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS

— Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

I felt bad about leaving the large lemon in the gutter so I went back, retrieved it, took it home, and washed it off. pic.twitter.com/iqWxuQuCiL — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018



If this little lemon can overcome all of those obstacles and keep on rolling, you can too. You go, friend. You keep rolling. Be your best lemon. I have faith in you.#lemonroll https://t.co/XpRLtGtQzl

— Katie Maling (@mislokatied) July 12, 2018

When life gives you a lemon. Roll that bitch down a hill. — Great Value Biggie (@bsperk02) July 12, 2018



Just woke up and watched a lemon roll down a hill how's your life

— Charlie (@PapiIlonHeart) July 12, 2018

This is kind of mesmerizing... Watch a lemon roll down a hill, no we really mean it!!#Lemon pic.twitter.com/Qq7XJ7MT2Z — The Retro Rogue (@retrorogue) July 12, 2018



i literally sat here, and watched a lemon roll for 2 minutes https://t.co/2h5Lkvxn90

— Ian (@itaintbaena) July 12, 2018

If you think i watched a lemon roll for one minute and 51 seconds, you’d be completely right. https://t.co/MuibEtthZt — Mav the Mav (@Maverick13Souza) July 12, 2018



Me last month: Climb, little raccoon! Climb to safety!

Me this month: Roll, little lemon! Roll to freedom!



Me next month: Damn, what happened to my summer?



— Tim Ruppert (@tmruppert) July 13, 2018

My husband just said what you doing, I said ‘watching a lemon roll down a hill’ he said why? I said because I can — Janice Cork (@Bopeep10Cork) July 12, 2018

When the world is in the complex tussles of a constant flux of information which often entails a lot of bad news- it's quite easy to find yourself frazzled and emotionally exhausted.While therapies like meditation and yoga are quite alright, sometimes its the very simple and mundane things of life that gives you peace.This is why, no matter how astonishingly bizarre it sounds, people are currently spellbind by a video of a lemon.Yes, A lemon.A video of a lemon rolling and rolling and rolling down a hill became a smash on Twitter, with more than 20,000 retweets and more than 2.5 million views by Thursday morning.In the video, a very resolute lemon follows a street curb and rolls downhill for about a quarter mile, trekking through mountains of dried leaves and narrowly avoiding a run-in with the tires of a parked car. It hugs the sidewalk, ambling down its little concrete path.For two minutes, Mike Sakasegawa the guy who posted the video, followed a lemon as it rolled down a hill rather determinatedly near his San Diego home, filming the citrus fruit’s adventure on his phone.He didn’t have a plan for the lemon. Sakasegawa saw it first from a distance, already rolling at a steady pace, as he walked home from his morning run. The video itself showed just the last 90 seconds of the lemon's thrilling adventure. Several times through the video, the lemon almost stops before continuing on its travels. What a fighter.After posting the video that went viral, Sakasegawa gained hundreds of followers overnight. “I thought it was a tennis ball or something,” Sakasegawa told Washington Post in an interview. He’d just passed a guy walking his dogs. He ran to catch up to the rolling object, and it was only as he got closer that he noticed it was actually a piece of fruit."Just to answer a couple questions that have been asked a bunch," Sakasegawa tweeted, "the lemon stopped rolling because we got to the bottom of the hill. The lemon is still intact, in my kitchen, and I don’t know what I’m going to do with it yet."Sakasegawa decided to rescue the brave lemon, which is ripe...for internet stardom.Sakasegawa is a photographer with a lot of his work revolving around mundane objects and seeing the beauty in them. That’s probably why he followed the lemon down the hill.Look at twitter left in a hypnotic state after watching this video of the lemon:Keep rollin' rollin' rollin'...