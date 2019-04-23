English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This video of a Monkey Consoling a Grieving Woman in Karnataka Has Gone Viral
While they are usually known for giving humans all sorts of trouble, a monkey in Karnataka is winning hearts online for not only attending a man’s funeral but also consoling the mourners.
Screenshot from video by Truths Stranger / YouTube.
It's a scene worthy of a Bollywood tear-jerker!
While they are usually known for giving humans all sorts of trouble, a monkey in Karnataka is winning hearts online for not only attending a man’s funeral but also consoling the mourners.
In a video, which has now gone viral, several women can be seen crying over the death of an 80-year-old man named Devendrappa Kammar in Karnataka’s Nargun.
As the relatives are busy mourning his death, a monkey, earlier seen sitting at the back, comes ahead and puts his hands on the head of a grieving woman, consoling her as she cries.
The monkey first puts a hand on the wailing woman’s shoulder and then on her head, as she continues to mourn the death of the elderly man. The monkey not only pats the woman on her back, but also hugs her to console her.
The video was shared by one of the relatives of the dead man, who was at Nargun to mourn the loss. The wails of the man’s relatives can easily be heard in the video, which has now gone viral on Twitter, Facebook as well as Instagram.
As per the reports, this monkey has also been spotted at other funerals.
It consoles people and quietly walks away.
The locals have reported that the presence of this monkey can be seen as any funeral around the city. However, the money leaves the venue if the social gathering is for an occasion other than a funeral.
