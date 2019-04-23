Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

This video of a Monkey Consoling a Grieving Woman in Karnataka Has Gone Viral

While they are usually known for giving humans all sorts of trouble, a monkey in Karnataka is winning hearts online for not only attending a man’s funeral but also consoling the mourners.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This video of a Monkey Consoling a Grieving Woman in Karnataka Has Gone Viral
Screenshot from video by Truths Stranger / YouTube.
Loading...
It's a scene worthy of a Bollywood tear-jerker!

While they are usually known for giving humans all sorts of trouble, a monkey in Karnataka is winning hearts online for not only attending a man’s funeral but also consoling the mourners.

In a video, which has now gone viral, several women can be seen crying over the death of an 80-year-old man named Devendrappa Kammar in Karnataka’s Nargun.

As the relatives are busy mourning his death, a monkey, earlier seen sitting at the back, comes ahead and puts his hands on the head of a grieving woman, consoling her as she cries.

The monkey first puts a hand on the wailing woman’s shoulder and then on her head, as she continues to mourn the death of the elderly man. The monkey not only pats the woman on her back, but also hugs her to console her.

The video was shared by one of the relatives of the dead man, who was at Nargun to mourn the loss. The wails of the man’s relatives can easily be heard in the video, which has now gone viral on Twitter, Facebook as well as Instagram.



As per the reports, this monkey has also been spotted at other funerals.

It consoles people and quietly walks away.

The locals have reported that the presence of this monkey can be seen as any funeral around the city. However, the money leaves the venue if the social gathering is for an occasion other than a funeral.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram