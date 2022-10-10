This Video of a Snake Swallowing Another Snake Will Give You Creeps

Snakes are perhaps the most fear-inducing creatures. One venomous bite can deliver any man to death’s door. However, there are some snakes that are also dangerous to their own species. In a clip posted on Instagram, a red-headed krait is seen swallowing another snake whole. The large venomous elapid reptile then takes what looks like a burp after a grand meal.

Check out the clip here:

The Internet is stunned after watching the clip. Many users wondered how the snake could consume their own species. Others questioned how the other snake gave up so easily. To many, the entire situation came as a shock. An Instagram user came to the curious users’ rescue. They commented, “Red-headed Krait’s diet normally includes other snakes. Similar to our North American Kingsnakes. Kraits are venomous and live in Asia.”

Another user seemed more amused than shocked. “I like to burp at the end of a good meal too,” the comment read.

A third comment read, “That’s why you can’t trust a snake.”

Meanwhile, a few Instagram users could not hold back their disgust. They remarked how snakes to them were the most repulsive creatures. Betraying even their own kind seemed right up their alley. After all, snakes have emerged as a slang term for an untrustworthy person.

The Red-headed Krait is a rare species of potentially highly venomous snake. It inhabits forested lowlands, hills and lower montane areas below 900 meters in elevation. They have a black or bluish-black body which is triangular in cross-section. Their enlarged vertebral scales form a clear ridge along the dorsal line. Some species have pale yellowish scales too.

While its head is usually bright red, sometimes it can have an orange or yellow head too. This colour extends slightly onto their neck. Their short tail spots the same colour that extends slightly onto the lowermost part of their body. Their belly is pale.

