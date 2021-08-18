This Video Of Albino Alligators Born In Florida Zoo Is Worth A Watch

Heartwarming images of two albino baby alligators have surfaced on the internet. The little ones were born in a zoo based in Florida. The birth announcement of the newest members was made by Wild Florida’s ‘Gator Park’ in Florida’s Kenansville. They informed that the two siblings were born after two out of eighteen eggs hatched after being in incubation for many months. The parents of the baby albino are Snowflake and Blizzard. The parent alligators are also albinos. The zoo also informed that this is the second incident in two years when albino alligators have hatched.

Sam Haught, co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida who is undoubtedly very happy with the news told Click Orlando, “We are so proud of our albino alligator parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, and our Croc Squad team for helping these hatchlings. With our Croc Squad overseeing these eggs, we’re hoping that these alligators will help engage more visitors, locals and tourists alike, with their environment.”

Albino happens because of leucism which is a condition because of which there is a loss of pigmentation. The pigment cells are unable to develop at the time of differentiation. As a result, the reptile’s body is unable to make the pigment.

12-year-old Blizzard and 23-year-old Snowflake have been part of Wild Florida’s ‘Gator Park’ since 2017. The new parent alligators have opaque white eyes but some redness has been there in Snowflake’s right eye since her birth. Previously, in August 2020 Snowflake and Blizzard had produced four albino alligator babies.

There are only 100 albino alligators in the world and out of total only 12 are under human care. The life span of these alligators is between 35 and 50 years without human care while the ones who are taken care of manage to survive for 65 to 75 years.

