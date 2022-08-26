This Video of Babies Communicating Without Words is Too Cute to Be Missed

A video posted by an entertainment page named Pubity is doing the rounds on the internet and it is too cute to be missed. The post shared on Twitter is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. It captures the ability of two babies to share with each other what they’re thinking, through just eye contact and without using any words. The post is aptly captioned, “This video of these babies communicating without words is everything.” Take a look at the adorable post:

This video of these babies communicating without words is everything 😭 pic.twitter.com/uExpq2qfuG — Pubity (@PubityIG) August 23, 2022

The clip shows two babies on chairs with their father spreading out some candies before them on the table. He instructs them to not eat the candies and wait till he and his wife come back from some work. He is heard as saying, “You can’t have one right now, ok? You’ve got to wait until mommy and daddy come back, ok? You can’t eat these yet. Don’t touch them; we’ve just got to go get something. Just wait a second”. After this, he hides from the sight of the babies but leaves a camera in front of them to record what they do in their absence.

As soon as the parents leave, the babies agree to eat the candies with just eye contact. They start eating the candies, contrary to what they had been instructed just a short while ago. They look confused because of the orders, and when they realize they are not under surveillance anymore, they turn to each other and give joyous expressions. The baby standing on the chair nods his head in affirmation and grabs the candies in excitement. When the other baby sees his sibling extending his hand towards the candies, he too picks one up and both of them can be seen dancing with joy and banging the table with happiness.

The post featured comments like, “I can’t even say how much I love this on so many levels” and “Bro you thinking what I’m thinking.”

Content like this is loved by people as they bring down stress levels and reminds us that life is beautiful.

