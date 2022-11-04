This Video of Baby Failing to Recognise His Dad Without Beard is Pure Joy

The internet is a treasure trove of feel-good content, best accessed after a particularly hard day full of stress and work. While cute videos of babies, dogs, and kittens are routinely spotted on social media platforms, a recent one has taken the cake for being genuinely hilarious. A viral video on Instagram showed an adorable toddler playing peek-a-boo with his clean-shaved father, and failing to recognize him for several moments. The video, however, showed the baby finally recognizing its dad with mum laughing in the background.

Check out the endearing video that will melt away your stress here.

The video, posted on Instagram by ViralHog, shows the adorable baby trying to play with his dad. Both seem to be making ‘Arrghh’ noises as they play peek-a-boo with each other. Initially, the toddler can’t see his dad properly as his face is covered with a small white towel.

However, the baby could definitely recognize his father’s voice as he stood up on his bed and started chortling. After a few seconds, his dad drops the face towel to reveal a rather clean-shaven look and the baby looks entirely unimpressed. The confused baby then proceeds to touch his dad’s face lightly—to confirm if that is indeed his father! With the mum hilariously recording the whole interaction, the now-viral video is winning hearts online. At the time of filing this report, the video had amassed more than 2518 likes and counting.

Several Instagram users took to the platform to share their thoughts about the adorable father-son duo. One user hilariously noted the baby’s change in expressions and how he was trying hard to recognize his dad. He said: “I’ve never seen a baby experience damn near every human emotion in the span of 10 seconds.” A second user said: “That is the sweetest thing I’ve seen in a long time”, while a third user said: “That bond is deep. It took him a second but he saw him.”

