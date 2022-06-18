This Video of Elderly People Learning to Use iPhones Will Melt Your Heart

While the current generation has grown up in a digital world and has become skilled at using tech gadgets, older people find it hard to catch up. Recently, a video has been shared online that shows some senior citizens getting a lesson on how to use an iPhone. The clip, uploaded on TikTok, accurately captures the struggle that the elderly face when it comes to operating a smartphone. “Nothing more heartbreaking and simultaneously heartwarming than watching old people learn how to use a phone,” the text in the video read, reported LADbible.

In the video, several elderly people are seen sitting in an area with smartphones in their hands. As the camera pans, it shows that a person is teaching iPhone functions to the senior citizens using a digital display.

Here is the video:

As the person teaches, the elderly can be seen trying to utilize guidance in using smartphones.

No matter how oblivious the old people may be about the technology, their determination to learn won hearts online. The video went viral garnering 10.5 million views on TikTok while people flocked to the comment section with amusing reactions.

For one user, the video was a dose of inspiration that taught us to never give up. “Shouldn’t this be empowering though? Keep on learning no matter which stage of life you’re in,” the comment read. Another user shared that he had conducted one such workshop for old people and claimed that they love it. “I ran an iPhone workshop for old people at my old job. It’s not sad. They love it! They’re just excited to be able to FaceTime their grandkids,” he wrote.

One more chimed in and stressed “This is awesome! Let’s stop feeling sorry for elderly people.”

As the pandemic-induced lockdown forced people into their homes, smartphones and other gadgets became a crucial medium to stay connected with others. A study conducted in October-November 2020 revealed that senior citizens in India were acquainting themselves with smartphones at a faster pace than one would expect. This was mainly due to the social isolation that they witnessed during the pandemic and their bid to stay connected with family.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.