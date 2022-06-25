This Video of Elephant Rescuing Her Drowning Calf is an Ode to Power of Mums

Being a mum is the toughest job out there, whether you’re a human or an elephant. Bumbling kids just have a way of getting themselves into trouble. The video of an elephant mom saving her calf from drowning bears testimony to how far a mum would go to keep her kid’s head above water; in this case, literally. “Mother elephant saving calf from drowning is the best thing you watch today. Video was shot near Nagrakata in North Bengal. Via WA,” IFS officer Parveen Kaswan captioned the video, sharing it on Twitter. News18 could not independently verify the location of the incident.

In the video, a herd of elephants can be seen crossing a stream when a baby elephant begins to struggle to keep its head above water. It appears as if the calf begins to get carried away with the force of the current, and an adult elephant, presumably the mum, goes after her kid.

Mother elephant saving calf from drowning is the best thing you watch today. Video was shot near Nagrakata in North Bengal. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/aHO07AiUA5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 25, 2022

Elephants are not just adorable but really intelligent creatures. Recently, the video of a baby elephant goofing around with a woman until his elder sister tells him off is leaving netizens in awe. In the TikTok clip, a three-week old elephant is seeing gambolling with a woman, to the extent that she is pinned to the ground. Sensing that the situation is going out of hand, the elder sister elephant intervenes and gets her baby brother off the woman. While a few viewers found the playfulness of the baby animal adorable, a few were scared by its antics.

