This Video of Hindu-Muslim Amity from Karnataka is Restoring Everyone's Faith in Humanity

While the hijab row that started from Udupi in Karnataka has been stoking communal hatred across social media and beyond, a video from another town in the same state is restoring faith about Hindu-Muslim amity. In an undated video shared by the handle ‘Undefeated_Faith’, a group of people who seem to be playing Holi, stop and stand by the road as a Muslim funeral procession passes by. The group, which includes children, respectfully stand aside as the procession makes its way. The poster said that it’s a video from Uppinangady town in Karnataka. The clip has evoked heartwarming responses from netizens who say that this is what India stands for. Take a look at the video:

“A funeral procession in one of our town Uppinangady| And celebration procession simultaneously on other side. As the funeral passed by, the celebrating Hindu brothers stopped their celebration as a token of respect. Long Live Humanity."

Here are a few reactions:

“I want my India back with such tuning… please ppl .. let’s think pure with pure brotherhood and extend commitment for each other’s value system. Jointly we can do it .. don’t get trapped ..thank you."

“You can see a man from the celebrating side, folding his hands as the deceased person approaches. This video clearly shows that only birth and death sees no distribution between religion, politics and other dividing agendas. This is the ultimate truth."

“This is our good culture. Had seen many times, all persons walking on a road/street stop & pay respect to last procession of any deceased irrespective of his religion."

“Such positive videos gives a ray of hope at this distressing times."

“Absolutely this has been our belief and part of culture/ tradition from a long and long years. We have always been respecting each other’s feelingsrights etc welly… and this humanity will live on forever…"

“Bravo ! The actual Indian brotherhood. Long live humanity irrespective of religion."

